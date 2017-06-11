 

And Now, an Awesome Live Set by Ninet Tayeb

117
Music • Views: 1,600
2

YouTube

Bob Boilen | March 3, 2017 — Ninet rocked the Tiny Desk in ways rarely seen.

As I watched one of the most famous entertainers in Israel today here at NPR, I flashed back to a 1976 concert I saw by a not-yet-famous Joan Jett. Ninet has that same fierce and honest conviction, is walking that same path that Jett did and poised to find notoriety in this country, which she recently began to call home.

Ninet won me over during a small concert at last year’s SXSW; it was early in the day, but she was fully on fire and intense. She and her potent band have put out five albums and their most recent, Paper Parachute, is the home of the songs she brought to us. It’s filled with a her husky-toned voice and guitar lines straight out of stateside ’70s rock, with a Middle Eastern lean. It’s a winning sound, performed by an unrestrained talent.

Paper Parachute is available now:
iTunes: itunes.apple.com
Amazon: amazon.com

Set List
“Child”
“Elinor”
“Superstar”

Musicians
Ninet Tayeb (vocals, guitar); Joseph E-Shine Mizrahi (guitar, backing vocals); Matt McJunkins (bass, backing vocals); Doron Kochli (keys); Yotam Weiss (drums, percussion)

Credits
Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: A Noah Harrison; Photo: Marian Carrasquero/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast: npr.org

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Always Stop to look…Gloria Nieto on Twitter posted this Kari Fruit Salad dahlia. "...for a change of pace."
FortGeek
1 day, 16 hours ago
Views: 290 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Black Panther Teaser TrailerHERO. LEGEND. KING. Watch Marvel Studio's Black Panther teaser trailer now. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvel‬‬Like Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For even more news, stay tuned to:Tumblr: ‪marvelentertainment.tumblr.comInstagram: ‪instagram.comGoogle+: ‪plus.google.comPinterest: ‪pinterest.com
Tarkloon
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 399 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Orphan Black Exclusive First Look Scene Orphan Black season 5 premieres Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c on BBC America. As the end draws near for the award-winning clone drama, Orphan Black, BBC AMERICA released today a first look at the jaw-dropping action set to light ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 19 hours ago
Views: 315 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Black Panther Teaser TrailerHERO. LEGEND. KING. Watch Marvel Studio's Black Panther teaser trailer now. ► Subscribe to Marvel: bit.ly Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪@marvel‬‬Like Marvel on FaceBook: ‪facebook.com For even more news, stay tuned to:Tumblr: ‪marvelentertainment.tumblr.comInstagram: ‪instagram.comGoogle+: ‪plus.google.comPinterest: ‪pinterest.com
Tarkloon
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 299 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly: NPR Music Field Recordings In a Manhattan studio, some of the musicians behind Planetarium play the album's beautiful closing track. By Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey Early on a spring morning in Manhattan, Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly and Nadia Sirota gathered at Reservoir Studios ...
Tarkloon
1 day, 20 hours ago
Views: 274 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Woman Raped, Shackled During Childbirth in Jail of Trump’s New Hire - Broadly On Wednesday, a jury awarded $6.7 million dollars to a Jane Doe who testified that she was repeatedly raped by a guard in the Milwaukee County jail while she was pregnant, and later forced to give birth to her ...
Birth Control Works
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 576 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Scientists Use Relativity to Measure a Star’s Mass Astronomers scanning the skies with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope have pulled off a feat that even Albert Einstein had declared all but impossible: they’ve witnessed the subtle bending of one star’s light by another star’s gravity and used that ...
Tarkloon
3 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 423 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Oldest Homo Sapiens Fossil Claim Rewrites Our Species’ History Researchers say that they have found the oldest Homo sapiens remains on record in an improbable place: Morocco. At an archaeological site near the Atlantic coast, finds of skull, face and jaw bones identified as being from early members ...
Tarkloon
3 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 576 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 28 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
if It Bends It’s Funny, if It Breaks It’s Not Funny.blog.timesunion.comFor the entire blog, with pictures, click on the link above. Thanks, Rob Hoffman By Rob Hoffman on June 8, 2017 at 5:31 AM0There’s a Woody Allen movie called Crimes and Misdemeanors. In the film, Woody plays a “sad sack” ...
rhoffman
3 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 361 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
BBC - Capital - the Hidden Challenges of Invisible Disabilities A billion people worldwide live with some kind of disability, according to the World Health Organization, and one US survey found that 74% of those with disabilities don’t use a wheelchair or anything else that might visually signal their ...
Birth Control Works
4 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 474 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs