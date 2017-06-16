 

And Now, the Great Tommy Emmanuel Live: “The Mystery”

YouTube

Live! At The Ryman was recorded live at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on 27 February 2016, except “Eva Waits” which was recorded on 8 December 2016 at the Big Room in Chico, CA.

This is a genuine “had to be there”…no fix ups…no frills recording. Each of my guitars has pickups and microphones that are included when you buy them, so the sound you hear from this recording is exactly as it sounds in the hall. Grab the new album Live! at the Ryman here wmbg.lnk.to

Credits are:
Camera Operators:
James Southard
Amanda Young
Jaime Lewis
Jeremy Dylan

Editor:
Alex Aitken

All songs produced by Tommy Emmanuel
Executive Producer Brian Penix
Live Audio by Stephen Law
All songs recorded and Mixed by Brad Benge except Eva Waits, recorded and mixed by Marc De Sisto
All songs mastered by Marc De Sisto in Luke’s Room Studio, LA

