And Now, the Great Tommy Emmanuel Live: “The Mystery”

Live! At The Ryman was recorded live at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN on 27 February 2016, except “Eva Waits” which was recorded on 8 December 2016 at the Big Room in Chico, CA.

This is a genuine “had to be there”…no fix ups…no frills recording. Each of my guitars has pickups and microphones that are included when you buy them, so the sound you hear from this recording is exactly as it sounds in the hall. Grab the new album Live! at the Ryman here wmbg.lnk.to

Credits are:

Camera Operators:

James Southard

Amanda Young

Jaime Lewis

Jeremy Dylan



Editor:

Alex Aitken



All songs produced by Tommy Emmanuel

Executive Producer Brian Penix

Live Audio by Stephen Law

All songs recorded and Mixed by Brad Benge except Eva Waits, recorded and mixed by Marc De Sisto

All songs mastered by Marc De Sisto in Luke’s Room Studio, LA

