The Day Before House Intelligence Demanded an Answer From Trump, He Admits He Didn’t Record James Comey

Trump waits until the last minute to admit he tried to intimidate James Comey

Make no mistake, folks. Today our so-called president Donald Trump admitted openly on Twitter that he was trying to intimidate former FBI director James Comey out of testifying, when he sent the following tweet last month:

James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

Because today, one day before the deadline the House Intelligence panel had set on getting an answer from the yammering yam on whether he secretly recorded his conversations with Comey, Trump got on Twitter and admitted he did not record the conversations.

Of course, he tries to absolve himself of any blame by claiming he was only referring to other people’s recordings.

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

…whether there are “tapes” or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Once again he’s subverting his own legal case, because this is just more evidence of his attempt to obstruct the investigation into his dealings with Russia.

