 

Meet the New Trumpcare, Same as the Old Trumpcare

A gigantic windfall for the super-rich owners of the Republican Party
59
Politics • Views: 1,849
1

The Congressional Budget Office analysis of the Senate Republicans’ monstrous “health care” bill has been released, and it’s every bit as awful as we feared.

The bottom line is simple, and should come as no surprise to anyone who knows what’s really important to the Republican Party. Hint: it’s not about caring for anyone’s health.

This, then, is what the BRCA actually does: It makes health insurance unaffordable for poor people in order to finance a massive tax cut for rich people.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The (Un)scientific Method: Silencing Scientists - the (Un)Scientific Method - Medium One longtime public health researcher said that scientists feel under siege from “industrial-scale doubt promulgators,” extreme social media harassment and personal attacks. “If you discover something important that requires an industry or industries to rethink their practices and products, ...
Birth Control Works
7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Views: 154 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
John Steinbeck and the Mystery of the Humboldt Squid “Trying to remember the Gulf is like trying to recreate a dream,” John Steinbeck wrote about the Gulf of California. On March 11, 1940, Steinbeck, his wife Carol, and his close companion, marine biologist Ed Ricketts, boarded an old ...
Birth Control Works
8 hours ago
Views: 178 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Redrawing America - APBy DAVID A. LIEBAssociated PressJune 25, 2017 The 2016 presidential contest was awash with charges that the fix was in: Republican Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that the election was rigged against him, while Democrats have accused the Russians of stacking ...
Cheechako
8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Views: 138 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Mets, Jets, and Dems; My Triumvirate of Lost Causesblog.timesunion.comFor pictures, click on the link above. The Mets, Jets, and Dems; my triumvirate of lost causesBy Rob Hoffman on June 26, 2017 at 5:53 AM0I’m in a slump. This is an undeniable fact, and not one of those alternative ...
rhoffman
16 hours, 14 minutes ago
Views: 214 • Comments: 1 • Rating: -2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Why Are So Many Queer Girls in Juvie? The findings come out of years of research done by Angela Irvine and Aisha Canfield for the National Council on Crime and Delinquency (both now work at Impact Justice). For this particular statistic, they anonymously surveyed 1,400 girls in ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 214 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
North Carolina Televangelist Indicted on Charges of Tax Crimes Coontz, 50, is described on his website as a "pastor, evangelist, television host, author, humanitarian, philanthropist, businessman." "a 2011 BMW, a 2011 Regal 2500 boat, a 2012 BMW convertible, a 2011 Lexus, a 2011 Land Rover, a 2006 Ferrari, ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 291 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 1: 1
Isaac Asimov’s Best Arguments of All Time, Part One ➤ #Subscribe: goo.gl➤ Facebook: goo.gl➤ Twitter: goo.gl➤ Google+ : goo.gl➤ Site: goo.gl➤ Thanks for watching :) #Sciencetoday is channel uses for #education, #teaching, #review, #commentary, or research... If you have any issues with content, please contact us, for an ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 254 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
AWOLNATION - Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf) (Official Video) AWOLNATION's official video for "Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf)". Watch the new AWOLNATION video Run (Beautiful Things) - YouTube From AWOLNATION’s new album, ‘RUN’, available now at:iTunes - smarturl.it CDs, Vinyl + Bundles - smarturl.itGoogle Play - smarturl.it Stream ‘RUN’ ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 211 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Judge Fines Kris Kobach $1K for Misleading Court on Materials He Brought to Trump Meeting Just another GOP liar, it's all they know how to do. WICHITA — A judge has fined Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach $1,000 for misleading the court about the contents of materials he was photographed taking into a ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 502 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 2: 2
Bernie and Jane Sanders, Under FBI Investigation for Bank Fraud, Hire Lawyers Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his wife, Jane Sanders have hired prominent defense attorneys amid an FBI investigation into a loan Jane Sanders obtained to expand Burlington College while she was its president, CBS News confirms. Politico Magazine first ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs