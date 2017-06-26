Meet the New Trumpcare, Same as the Old Trumpcare
A gigantic windfall for the super-rich owners of the Republican Party
The Congressional Budget Office analysis of the Senate Republicans’ monstrous “health care” bill has been released, and it’s every bit as awful as we feared.
The bottom line is simple, and should come as no surprise to anyone who knows what’s really important to the Republican Party. Hint: it’s not about caring for anyone’s health.
This, then, is what the BRCA actually does: It makes health insurance unaffordable for poor people in order to finance a massive tax cut for rich people.