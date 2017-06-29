The Bob Cesca Show: Twooping
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Twooping: The great Jacki Schechner is here today; Trump viciously attacks Mika from Morning Joe; The unpresidential behavior of Donald Trump; Trump’s botched hair plugs; Trump’s Tennis Shorts; Trump tweeted a huge lie about Medicaid; It’s impossible for Republicans to replace Obamacare; The number of deaths from Trumpcare; Newt Gingrich thinks Trump doesn’t know anything; and much more.