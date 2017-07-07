From the G20 Meeting, Trump Posts Bizarre Tweet About John Podesta

A window into a disturbed mind

Some people say we should just ignore Trump’s tweets, but I think that’s a mistake. These short messages he posts on Twitter are a window into how his mind works — or in many cases, fails to work, or misfires. Arguably, Trump’s tweets are a far more accurate picture of his mental state than any official statement that’s been edited and rewritten by aides and PR people.

And the tweet he posted this morning shows a mind in complete disarray, overbearingly narcissistic but unable to keep facts straight, even about his main obsessions. Here’s the latest bizarre message from Trump’s id:

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

First, the idea that “everyone” at the G20 meeting is talking about John Podesta is… well, it’s disturbingly absurd. I suspect they have a few more important things to discuss. But even more absurd is how disconnected from reality this tweet is, because Podesta did not work for the DNC and had nothing to do with decisions about their email server.

In short, Trump is lumping several right wing conspiracy theories together in a confused mish-mash of nonsense, seasoned with his trademark egomaniacal boasting. And the Daily Beast reports that even Trump’s aides have no idea what he was talking about.

The tweet baffled White House aides on the trip. “I have no idea what he’s talking about,” one messaged The Daily Beast. Officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not cleared to discuss the bizarre tweet. According to those present, the only world leader at the summit who was actively bringing up Podesta and “the DNC server” was the U.S. president. “Trump himself brought it up” randomly in person while talking to staff, a senior official on the trip told The Daily Beast. Puzzled advisers nodded politely or ignored him as the president went down the rabbit hole…

This man is not well.