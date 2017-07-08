 

Saturday Night Shred: Steffen Schackinger, “Circles”

From ‘Fire Dance’ CDs, Guitar Tabs, and downloads available at: candyrat.com

Listen at:
itunes: itunes.apple.com
Apple Music: itun.es
amazon.com: a.co
Spotify: open.spotify.com

Visit Steffen Schackinger at:
Website: steffenschackinger.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @schackinger
Instagram: instagram.com

Guitars: Steffen Schackinger
Bass: Henrik Bjørn
Drums: Lars Daugaard

Classical precision meets uncompromising rock
on new album from world class guitarist. Steffen
Schackinger belongs to the absolute elite, and his
new album ‘Fire Dance’ takes his instrumental guitar
music to new heights.

With millions of views on YouTube, a worldwide tour
resume and international recognition as a top class
guitar player, Steffen Schackinger has established himself
as outstanding in his field.

His second solo album, Fire Dance, is no exception.
Steffen Schackinger combines precision and timing
from his background on the classical scene with the
uncompromising expression of rock music.

“I express myself through my guitar, as a singer does
with the voice and a painter with a brush. The strings
are not limited by language“, says Steffen Schackinger.
His first album earned him a spot on the prestigious
Guitar on the Edge top 50 of the world’s best guitarists
in 2010 ranking 15th. Since then he has been playing
guitar clinics throughout Europe and Asia. But now the
former Merzy guitarist is once again ready to hit the
stage.

The album Fire Dance is published by US label Candyrat
Records, and Steffen Schackinger is joined by
former Merzy bass player, Henrik Bjørn and drummer
Lars Daugaard of the Danish hit orchestra Gnags.

Little Green Footballs