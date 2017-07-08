Saturday Night Shred: Steffen Schackinger, “Circles”

YouTube

Guitars: Steffen Schackinger

Bass: Henrik Bjørn

Drums: Lars Daugaard

Classical precision meets uncompromising rock

on new album from world class guitarist. Steffen

Schackinger belongs to the absolute elite, and his

new album ‘Fire Dance’ takes his instrumental guitar

music to new heights.

With millions of views on YouTube, a worldwide tour

resume and international recognition as a top class

guitar player, Steffen Schackinger has established himself

as outstanding in his field.

His second solo album, Fire Dance, is no exception.

Steffen Schackinger combines precision and timing

from his background on the classical scene with the

uncompromising expression of rock music.

“I express myself through my guitar, as a singer does

with the voice and a painter with a brush. The strings

are not limited by language“, says Steffen Schackinger.

His first album earned him a spot on the prestigious

Guitar on the Edge top 50 of the world’s best guitarists

in 2010 ranking 15th. Since then he has been playing

guitar clinics throughout Europe and Asia. But now the

former Merzy guitarist is once again ready to hit the

stage.

The album Fire Dance is published by US label Candyrat

Records, and Steffen Schackinger is joined by

former Merzy bass player, Henrik Bjørn and drummer

Lars Daugaard of the Danish hit orchestra Gnags.