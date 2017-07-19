In NYT Interview, Trump Lashes Out at Jeff Sessions, James Comey and Robert Mueller

Coming apart

Trump has done it again. In a new interview with the New York Times published tonight, he succeeds in making himself look like even more of a malevolent jackass, a feat many would have declared impossible: Citing Recusal, Trump Says He Wouldn’t Have Hired Sessions.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said on Wednesday that he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, calling the decision “very unfair to the president.” In a remarkable public break with one of his earliest political supporters, Mr. Trump complained that Mr. Sessions’s decision ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel that should not have happened. “Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” Mr. Trump said.

There’s a huge amount of bad craziness in this interview, but one of the stupidest moments is when Trump attacks and threatens special counsel Robert Mueller:

Mr. Trump was also critical of Mr. Mueller, a former F.B.I. director, reprising some of his past complaints that lawyers in his office contributed money to Mrs. Clinton’s campaign. He noted that he actually interviewed Mr. Mueller to replace Mr. Comey just before his appointment as special counsel. “He was up here and he wanted the job,” Mr. Trump said. After he was named special counsel, “I said, ‘What the hell is this all about?’ Talk about conflicts. But he was interviewing for the job. There were many other conflicts that I haven’t said, but I will at some point.”

This is a picture of a man lashing out at everyone around him, because his fantasy world built on lies is coming apart at the seams.