 

Report: Tech Billionaire Peter Thiel Says Trump Is “Incompetent,” May Be One-Term President

Losing his allies
223
Politics • Views: 3,209
2

According to Buzzfeed, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in the tech sector is becoming disenchanted with the Orange Oligarch, telling friends there’s “a 50% chance this whole thing ends in disaster.”

I’d put the chance at considerably higher odds.

Donald Trump’s most prominent Silicon Valley supporter has distanced himself from the president in multiple private conversations, describing at different points this year an “incompetent” administration, and one that may well end in “disaster.”

Peter Thiel’s unguarded remarks have surprised associates, some of whom are still reeling from his full-throated endorsement of Trump at the Republican National Convention. And while the investor stands by the president in public — “I support President Trump in his ongoing fight,” he said in a statement to BuzzFeed News — his private doubts underscore the fragility of the president’s backing from even his most public allies. Thiel’s comments may sting in particular in the White House as they come amid a series of hasty and embarrassed departures from the Trump train, as conservative voices from the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page to the floor of the US Senate have begun to distance themselves from the administration.

Thiel’s views remain private — but various disparaging comments were recounted to BuzzFeed News by three separate sources, and others who subsequently confirmed those accounts. These people requested anonymity for fear of damaging personal relationships and possible retribution.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Chronology of U.S.-North Korean Nuclear and Missile DiplomacyWhen one takes a deep dive into this slice of international relations by way of Google, past news articles and immense volumes of punditry many red herrings emerge. Most of those relate to partisan attacks or excess celebration of ill ...
Unshaken Defiance
6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Views: 158 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Inferno’ Video Dust off those far out platforms and enjoy this blast from the past! Get the “Inferno” music video + more bonus features when you bring home "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to Digital Aug 8, Blu-ray Aug 22 ...
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 264 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
White Man Feels 56 Years of Guilt and Apologizes to Black Former Teammate for Racism Imagine opening your mailbox and getting a letter from someone you barely remember from 56 years ago, apologizing for something you’ve had to endure your whole life: racism. Eugene Britton Carter, 72 received a letter from a former high ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 393 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Living Disappeared — the California Sunday Magazine Delia counted the days until Stella’s due date. Then she started looking for Martín, too. A neighbor whose own son was missing told her that searching mothers were meeting in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires. The first ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 396 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Randy Newman Weighs in on Putin, Science vs. Religion and More in New ‘Dark Matter’ Album His conclusion about Putin’s public braggadocio: “I think he also wants to be Tom Cruise. He wants to be like a movie star — a superhero, a strongman. “There are videos of him throwing bigger young men around,” Newman ...
Thanos
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 250 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Environmental Impact of the Data-Center Industry The impact of data centers—really, of computation in general—isn’t something that really galvanizes the public, partly because that impact typically happens at a remove from everyday life. The average amount of power to charge a phone or a laptop ...
Thanos
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 407 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Portugal. the Man - Modern Jesus (Live at KROQ)Live from the HD Radio Sound Space at KROQ WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The ManWebsite: portugaltheman.comFB: facebook.com IG: instagram.comTW: @portugalthemanSC: SoundCloudYT: youtube.comTumblr: portugaltheman.tumblr.com
Thanos
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 383 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jose James - to Be With You Live at www.bertallot.co ( Casa Bertallot Radio ShowIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 360 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Mind Over Matter (Reprise) (Official Audio) Young the Giant's official audio stream for 'Mind Over Matter (Reprise)' - available now on Fueled By Ramen. Download & Stream Mirrorball / Mind Over Matter Reprise:lnk.to Connect with Young The Giant: Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @youngthegiantYouTube: youtube.com LYRICScoming ...
Thanos
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 375 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Mirrorball (Official Audio)Young the Giant's official audio stream for 'Mirrorball' - available now on Fueled By Ramen. Download & Stream Mirrorball / Mind Over Matter (Reprise):lnk.to Connect with Young The Giant: Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @youngthegiantYouTube: youtube.com LYRICScoming soon
Thanos
2 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 404 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs