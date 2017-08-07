Scientists Fear Trump Gang Will Suppress New Disturbing Report on Effects of Climate Change

The anti-science right is in charge of the federal government

In 1990, Congress passed the Global Change Research Act, requiring the government to compile a report on the effects of climate change every four years. And it’s time for the next one.

The National Academy of Sciences has already approved the draft of the report, but in the age of the Trump Horror, the scientists who worked diligently to produce it are very concerned that it’s going to be suppressed or altered — with good reason, because Trump has filled these agencies with right wing climate change deniers.

And the conclusions of the new report are seriously disturbing: Government Report Finds Drastic Impact of Climate Change on U.S.

WASHINGTON — The average temperature in the United States has risen rapidly and drastically since 1980, and recent decades have been the warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a sweeping federal climate change report awaiting approval by the Trump administration. The draft report by scientists from 13 federal agencies, which has not yet been made public, concludes that Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now. It directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain, and the ability to predict the effects are limited. “How much more the climate will change depends on future emissions and the sensitivity of the climate system to those emissions,” a draft of the report states. A copy of it was obtained by The New York Times.

This is one of the most awful things about the rise of the far right in US politics — they’re dominated by religious fanatics and anti-science cavemen.

I hope I’m wrong, but I have very little doubt that the Trump gang is going to try to shove this report under the rug, or demand changes to its conclusions. Fortunately, there are still good people in these agencies who are leaking reports like this to the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Scribd Document

Also see