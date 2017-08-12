BREAKING: Car Plows Into Counter-Protesters at White Supremacist Rally in Virginia

horrifying video of a car that plowed through counter-protesters in charlottesville. Starts at 7:30 https://t.co/FnEnxVrs3c @Rebelutionary_Z — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) August 12, 2017

We don’t know for sure what happened yet, but this looks like a deliberate attack on the counter-protesters; a gray automobile with all the windows blacked out ran full speed into a crowd, crashed into the back of another car, then reversed and backed out quickly.

Meanwhile, this is how Donald Trump responds:

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Video of the attack car speeding away in reverse:

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

Picture of vehicle involved in Crash that was abandoned nearby pic.twitter.com/NVr6cHZUV3 — Dante C (@Topofthe5th) August 12, 2017

This is the car that plowed through a crowd at the #UniteTheRight rally. Stopped along Monticello Ave. pic.twitter.com/7Uf4lHfAf9 — Dean Seal (@JDeanSeal) August 12, 2017

In the meantime the police are asking private citizens with video of the car to share them with authorities. They have arrested the driver — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) August 12, 2017

A photo of police taking the driver into custody…