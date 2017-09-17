A Beautiful Cover of John Mayer’s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” by Mike Dawes and Nick Johnston

YouTube

Full Guitar TAB + MP3 Available // ERA is out TODAY: mikedawes.co.uk Mike Dawes covers ‘Slow Dancing in a Burning Room’ by John Mayer on a single guitar. Guest solo by Nick Johnston. Subscribe and share with your friends if you enjoy! Tour dates in the UK, NZ, Australia and Germany at bandsintown.com

All the sounds you hear on this song are produced by one guitar, played by one person. Live looping towards the end of the song beneath Nick’s solo.

Mike’s second album ERA is out today (September 15th) worldwide via Qten Records. ERA also features Mike’s viral cover of Metallica’s ‘One’.

Video by Randy Edwards in Los Angeles. Additional editing by G1 Productions, Wells UK.

