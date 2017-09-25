In Which Donald Trump Victim-Blames Puerto Rico
Donald Trump finally noticed the monumental disaster in Puerto Rico tonight, and tweeted about it.
And he blamed Puerto Rico.
Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
…It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
…owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017
At a time like this you’re going to attack Puerto Rico for their DEBTS TO WALL STREET?! WTF is wrong with you? https://t.co/SFnUWwZNQQ
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 26, 2017