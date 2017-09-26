Jared Kushner’s Lawyer Tricked by Troll Into Revealing Something Interesting

As revelations emerge that at least six Trump administration officials used private email accounts to discuss White House business, now we’re learning that Jared Kushner’s lawyer was fooled by an email prankster into making some rather eyebrow-raising statements about Kushner’s emails.

On Monday, the prankster wrote to Lowell from the address kushner.jared@mail.com asking what he should do with “some correspondence on my private email … featuring adult content.” “Can I remove these?” the prankster asked. “Forwarded or received from WH officials?” Lowell responded. “I think one was forwarded from a White House official, we had discussed a shared interest of sorts,” the prankster said. “It was unsolicited. Then there are a handful more, but not from officials.” “I need to see I think all emails between you and WH (just for me and us),” Lowell wrote. “We need to send any officials emails to your WH account. Not stuff like you asked about. None of those are going anywhere.” “But we can bury it?” the prankster responded. “I’m so embarrassed. It’s fairly specialist stuff, half naked women on a trampoline, standing on legoscenes, the tag for the movie was #standingOnTheLittlePeople :(“

This is the second time a lawyer for a senior White House official has been tricked like this. Do these guys ever learn?

Besides the hilarious “half naked women on a trampoline” line, though, the really interesting part of this exchange is that Kushner’s lawyer seems to be saying he has not reviewed all of Kushner’s White House emails — and he previously said:

“…fewer than a hundred emails from January through August were either sent to or returned by Mr. Kushner to colleagues in the White House from his personal email account.”

So did Lowell actually make claims about Kushner’s emails without seeing them himself? You know they’re working on a way to spin this right now, and they’ll probably say Lowell was only referring to the emails with “adult content.”

Also see