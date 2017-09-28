 

Trump Administration Makes Refugees Pay “Full Fare” to Be Evacuated From Puerto Rico

Priorities
303
Politics • Views: 5,766
6

Several Trump administration officials have now been reported to be using private luxury jets to fly around the country, and billing the government for it.

But today we learn that the Trump administration is requiring refugees to pay full fare to be evacuated from the island. And they plan to confiscate evacuees’ passports and hold them until they get their money.

“The Trump administration is making U.S. citizens pay ‘full fare’ to be evacuated from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico,” according to a Marketplace report. “What’s worse, the U.S. government, in accordance with a long-standing but discretionary policy, will hold the evacuees’ passports as collateral until it gets its money.”

That discretionary State Department rule still has not been waived, more than one week after Hurricane Maria obliterated the island.

The administration is demanding is that if an evacuee is flown off the island with help of the government, be it a charter or military flight, the refugee must pay the equivalent of “the price of the last commercial one-way, full-fare (not discounted) economy ticket prior to the crisis.”

So even if a evacuee previously purchased a discount ticket for a flight that got canceled, and then received government transportation, the evacuee would still have to pay the higher “full-fare” price.

The evacuee first signs a promissory note before being flown off the island. “And that promissory note obligates an evacuated person to repay the cost of the transportation to the U.S. government” according to a State Department website. If there’s an issue with the payment, the government retains the passport.

UPDATE at 9/28/17 11:18:03 am by Charles Johnson

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert — formerly a co-host of Fox & Friends, Trump’s favorite TV show — says the MarketWatch report is wrong:

ReplyReply w/ Quote

But this doesn’t answer the question of whether the evacuees are required to sign promissory notes by some other agency.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Hunger Knows No Boundaries It has been two years since the United Nations proposed its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the clock is ticking to reach the goal of ending hunger by 2030. The poorest and most vulnerable of the 7 billion people ...
Birth Control Works
10 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 193 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Why You Can’t Stop Me From Speaking Ill of Thomas Jefferson Again: Why were there no African-Americans in Shortridge High School? Because of what was then believed to be a law of nature, a natural law. Nature had obviously color-coded people for a reason. Otherwise, what the hell were all ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 27 minutes ago
Views: 256 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Unaccompanied in Pain: Gaps in Ohio Law Hurt Teen Moms "They said that without parental consent that she would not be able to sign for her own epidural," Sweeney says. In Ohio, women under 18 who are in labor cannot consent to their own health care. They can receive ...
Birth Control Works
12 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 199 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
All the Revelations From Hours of Testimony by the Pentagon’s Top Uniformed Officer - the Drive What in the world made it wise to poke at a madman in charge of a whole country that has nukes?My question for Kim Jong-un. 7 On North Korea: Whether it's six months or 18 months, it's soon that ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 262 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Republican’s Plan to Go Back to MinorityHousing market is stalled. Wait until people realize that they can't write off state and local taxes, and that they will have to surpass $24,000 in home interest payments to get above the new standard deduction proposed in the new ...
Shropshire Slasher
1 day, 13 hours ago
Views: 165 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trans Teen Ally Steinfeld Brutally Murdered in Missouri, Police Say The details of a transgender teen’s gruesome killing have shocked a Missouri community and sparked speculation that it was a hate crime. The victim had come out earlier this year. Ally Steinfeld, 17, was stabbed and her mutilated body ...
Thanos
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 450 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
I Worked in a Private Prison—They Are a Cancer on American SocietyAmericans enjoy freedoms not heard of in other countries. We have freedoms of speech, expression, and a free press. We are able to openly oppose our leaders and even insult them without fear of reproach. For instance, if I wanted ...
plansbandc
3 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 320 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 17 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
New Atheist Lord Mayor of Belfast Takes Heat for Not Offering Prayer at Installation Ceremony The city of Belfast, Northern Ireland elected a new Lord Mayor, Nuala McAllister. She is a young mother (age twenty-eight and served on the city council for three years), and ran on a campaign of honesty. She has a ...
Anymouse 🌹
5 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 487 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Iran Tests Missile Despite Trump Pressure Iran says it has successfully tested a new-medium range missile, in defiance of US President Donald Trump. The launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which has a range of 2,000 km (1,242 miles), was shown on state TV. It is ...
Thanos
5 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 568 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Russia Turns on Morgan Freeman Over Election ‘War’ Video Want to weed some alt right Putin pawns from your twitter fee? Just look for the ones attacking Morgan Freeman with Russia Today meme and themes this week. Russia has aimed its entire media arsenal at the veteran Hollywood ...
Thanos
5 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 551 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs