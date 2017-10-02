He Was One of a Kind - Tom Petty Dies at 66

On an already sad day, we have some more bad news: Tom Petty, Rock Iconoclast Who Led the Heartbreakers, Dead at 66.

Another of my heroes is gone. I saw him play at the very beginning of his career, at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, and I knew right away he was going to be huge. His music was unique; simple but deep and timeless. He’ll be greatly missed.

From the “America: A Tribute to Heroes” telethon, which aired live on 35 broadcast and cable networks on Friday, September 21, 2001. The original version of this song can be found on Petty’s 1989 solo album, ‘Full Moon Fever.” One of Howie Epstein’s final appearances with the band.

There are now conflicting reports going around; Tom may not have died, but his condition is clearly very critical.