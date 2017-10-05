 

The Bob Cesca Show: Incredible Trouble

37
Humor • Views: 1,280
1

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Incredible Trouble: Not Safe For Work; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show and the From The Bunker podcast is here; Trump hurled paper towels at hurricane victims; Trump mixes up the Coast Guard and Air Force; Tillerson called Trump a moron; Apprentice producer accuses Trump of saying ‘unfathomably despicable’ things; Mueller is investigating the Steele Dossier; Jeff Merkley confirms Americans helped Russia target Michigan and Wisconsin; Senate Intel Committee issues interim updates; Republicans might add Obamacare repeal to their budget; That awful Lee Greenwood song; and much more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Conservative Media Against Banning ‘Bump Stocks’ After Vegas Shooting Congressional Republicans are considering a rare gun regulation in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, and conservative media is pushing back. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday joined a number of Republicans saying they are open ...
Thanos
14 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fetal Tissue Research Is Essential for Scientific Discovery, Improving Health D ecades after the U.S. Congress repeatedly reaffirmed its support for publicly funded fetal tissue research1, investigators find themselves facing efforts by this same body2 to prevent this kind of research. At issue is whether fetal tissue research continues ...
Birth Control Works
14 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 150 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Stephen Paddock Bought 33 Guns in 12 Months. That Should Be Illegal. There will be a fierce debate about where to draw the line, but no reasonable person can say the Vegas shooter wasn’t well past it. Paddock had effectively assembled a small ordnance depot in his luxury hotel suite. He ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 197 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
3 US Troops Killed in Ambush in Niger (CNN)Three members of the US Special Operations Forces were killed and two others were wounded in southwest Niger near the Mali-Niger border when a joint US-Nigerien patrol was attacked Wednesday, two administration officials told CNN. The administration officials added ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
University Announces Feminism Conference Featuring 11 Men and One Woman - Broadly When the humanities department of National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) posted pink publicity flyers advertising the lineup for a feminism conference, it didn't take long before people sat up and took notice. Held at the university's Mexico City ...
Birth Control Works
1 day, 9 hours ago
Views: 198 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
REI Presents: Follow Through, Featuring Caroline Gleich People have opinions about skier Caroline Gleich: Inspirational. Gumby. Social media star. Role model. Model masquerading as a mountaineer. At sixteen, she stumbled upon a copy of the cult classic guidebook The Chuting Gallery. Irreverent and wonderfully arbitrary, the ...
teleskiguy
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 200 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Poldark Season 3 BeginsYes. Our wait has paid off. Poldark is back and will premiere on October 1. pbs.org
PhillyPretzel
5 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Kashmir Fake Photo: Fallout From the UN Speech by Pakistan’s Maleeha Lodhi Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since 1947 and the South Asian neighbours have fought two fully fledged wars and a limited conflict over the disputed region. Earlier that weekend, their representatives had been ...
Thanos
6 days ago
Views: 476 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Depeche Mode - Heroes (Highline Sessions Version) Director: Timothy Saccenti timothysaccenti.com Production: Radical Media Executive producer: Jennifer Heath Producer: Andrew Krasniak DOP: Ivan Abel Gaffer: Michael Yetter Production Designer: Andrea Huelse Editor Matt Posey for PS260 Additional VFX:Tachyons+ Music video by Depeche Mode performing Heroes. (C) ...
Thanos
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 363 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Sasse Rips ‘Brown Shirt Pajama Boy Nazi’ Richard Spencer WASHINGTON – Sen. Ben Sasse may not have the tech savvy to properly thread a series of tweets. But the Nebraska Republican showed he's more than capable of savaging white supremacists on the app. On Thursday, he ripped into ...
Thanos
6 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 455 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs