The Bob Cesca Show: Incredible Trouble
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Incredible Trouble: Not Safe For Work; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show and the From The Bunker podcast is here; Trump hurled paper towels at hurricane victims; Trump mixes up the Coast Guard and Air Force; Tillerson called Trump a moron; Apprentice producer accuses Trump of saying ‘unfathomably despicable’ things; Mueller is investigating the Steele Dossier; Jeff Merkley confirms Americans helped Russia target Michigan and Wisconsin; Senate Intel Committee issues interim updates; Republicans might add Obamacare repeal to their budget; That awful Lee Greenwood song; and much more.