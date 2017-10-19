George W. Bush Didn’t Mention Trump by Name in This Speech, but It’s Obvious

Iframe

Since leaving office, George W. Bush has refrained from commenting on politics almost entirely. But this morning he gave a speech that’s a very clear repudiation of the awful Trump presidency and the toxic ideologies Trump has injected into the bloodstream of conservatism.

Many of us have serious issues with Bush and the way he governed, but this is a very welcome development — because in order to remove Donald Trump from the office he’s so clearly unfit to occupy, we need support from all sides of US politics.