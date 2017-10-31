 

CNN: Trump Had to Be Stopped From Lashing Out at Robert Mueller

According to CNN, as the news broke yesterday morning Donald Trump went into a white-hot fury and had to be restrained from lashing out at Robert Mueller on Twitter.

Washington (CNN)The dramatic intensification of the Russia investigation on Monday reignited President Donald Trump’s fury at the controversy clouding his presidency, prompting his aides to urgently advise him against lashing out at special counsel Robert Mueller as they work to revive a halting policy agenda.

Watching the developments unfold on the large television screens installed in his private residence, Trump was “seething,” according to a Republican close to the White House.

Seething is good.

Little Green Footballs