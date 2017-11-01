 

Trump Is Attacking the US Justice System: “A Joke” and “A Laughing Stock”

Our so-called president Donald Trump has been tweeting a non-stop series of fear-mongering comments after the terror attack in Manhattan, pushing his ban on immigration and lashing out at Chuck Schumer, parroting a talking point from his favorite Fox News propaganda show, Fox & Friends (of course).

Now he’s even lashing out at the justice system, calling for swifter, harsher punishment like a freaking medieval tyrant.

As I’ve pointed out before, Trump is doing exactly what the terrorists want. Demonizing all Muslims and causing hysterical overreactions is one of the prime goals of terrorism.

