 

An Excellent Track From Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté: “Roudesann”

198
Music • Views: 2,062
2

YouTube

Bokanté - Roudesann
From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

Itunes: radi.al
CD/Vinyl/MP3/FLAC: store.groundupmusic.net

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.
Music arranged by Michael League.
Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
Chris McQueen - electric guitar
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar
Roosevelt Collier - lap steel guitar
Michael League - baritone electric guitar (solo)
Michael League - electric bass

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.
Assisted by Bella Blasko.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

Facebook - Bokanté / BokanteMusic
Instagram - @BokanteMusic
Twitter - @BokanteMusic
bokante.com

—————————

LYRICS:

(Creole)

Verse 1

Névè d’maten
An ja dékolé
Vlé rété an lè
Pas an inmé sa an ka vwè
An pa pè ayen
An ka santi mwen byen
Sa an ka viv a lè ka men-né
Yenki bon bitin

Chorus

An pé pa baw rézon
An pé pa diw ou an to
La vi a ban nou lèson
Ka fè nou pé pa dako
An pé pa baw rézon
An pé pa diw ou an to
Mè an sav pli ou monté wo
Pli ou tonbé fo

Bridge

Lè soley ké fin kléré
Ou pé pé kontinyé bodé
Pas ou ké ni pou paré
Vwè la pli chayé sa ou inmé
Tout kochon ni sanmdi a yo
Tout présidan pé fin pawo
An ka espéré ou byen pwofité
Pas lè ou rivé o somé
Sonjé fo ou rouvin a tè

An pa ka tan vou
An ka kontinyé monté
Chad an mwen
Poko las ogmanté
Mwen ka volé wo
Koté mwen moun ti ni zel
An ba moun ka pran so
Mè la an yé la vi two bel

Bridge

Lè soley ké fin kléré
Ou pé pé kontinyé bodé
Pas ou ké ni pou paré
Vwè la pli chayé sa ou inmé
Tout kochon ni sanmdi a yo
Tout présidan pé fin pawo
An ka espéré ou byen pwofité
Pas lè ou rivé o somé
Sonjé fo ou rouvin a tè

Chorus

An pé pa baw rézon
An pé pa diw ou an to
La vi a ban nou lèson
Ka fè nou pé pa dako
An pé pa baw rézon
An pé pa diw ou an to
Mè an sav pli ou monté wo
Pli ou tonbé fo

(English)

Verse
I took off and I’m here to stay
I love the view from above the grey
I feel invincible
I can do anything
my now is wonderful
I love all that it brings

Chorus
I can’t tell if I’m wrong
I can’t tell if I’m right
what I’m learned in my life
must be clouding my vision
I can’t tell if I’m wrong
I can’t tell if I’m right
but I know that comes up
must come down

Pre-Chorus
after all the laughs, the fun
after all the joy, the sun
prepare for the cries, the pain
that often comes with the rain
everyone gets their turn
whether for bath or burn
I hope you enjoyed the ride
as soon as you reach the sky
know that the next stop is the ground

Verse
I can’t believe I’m still moving higher
I have more power
I’m on fire
I’m swimming in bliss
floating among angels
moments like these are real fairy tales

Pre-Chorus
Chorus

