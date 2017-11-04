An Excellent Track From Snarky Puppy Affiliate Bokanté: “Roudesann”

YouTube

Bokanté - Roudesann

From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.

Music arranged by Michael League.

Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Malika Tirolien - vocals

Jamey Haddad - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

Chris McQueen - electric guitar

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar

Roosevelt Collier - lap steel guitar

Michael League - baritone electric guitar (solo)

Michael League - electric bass

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.

Assisted by Bella Blasko.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

LYRICS:

(Creole)

Verse 1

Névè d’maten

An ja dékolé

Vlé rété an lè

Pas an inmé sa an ka vwè

An pa pè ayen

An ka santi mwen byen

Sa an ka viv a lè ka men-né

Yenki bon bitin

Chorus

An pé pa baw rézon

An pé pa diw ou an to

La vi a ban nou lèson

Ka fè nou pé pa dako

An pé pa baw rézon

An pé pa diw ou an to

Mè an sav pli ou monté wo

Pli ou tonbé fo

Bridge

Lè soley ké fin kléré

Ou pé pé kontinyé bodé

Pas ou ké ni pou paré

Vwè la pli chayé sa ou inmé

Tout kochon ni sanmdi a yo

Tout présidan pé fin pawo

An ka espéré ou byen pwofité

Pas lè ou rivé o somé

Sonjé fo ou rouvin a tè

An pa ka tan vou

An ka kontinyé monté

Chad an mwen

Poko las ogmanté

Mwen ka volé wo

Koté mwen moun ti ni zel

An ba moun ka pran so

Mè la an yé la vi two bel

Bridge

Lè soley ké fin kléré

Ou pé pé kontinyé bodé

Pas ou ké ni pou paré

Vwè la pli chayé sa ou inmé

Tout kochon ni sanmdi a yo

Tout présidan pé fin pawo

An ka espéré ou byen pwofité

Pas lè ou rivé o somé

Sonjé fo ou rouvin a tè

Chorus

An pé pa baw rézon

An pé pa diw ou an to

La vi a ban nou lèson

Ka fè nou pé pa dako

An pé pa baw rézon

An pé pa diw ou an to

Mè an sav pli ou monté wo

Pli ou tonbé fo

(English)

Verse

I took off and I’m here to stay

I love the view from above the grey

I feel invincible

I can do anything

my now is wonderful

I love all that it brings

Chorus

I can’t tell if I’m wrong

I can’t tell if I’m right

what I’m learned in my life

must be clouding my vision

I can’t tell if I’m wrong

I can’t tell if I’m right

but I know that comes up

must come down

Pre-Chorus

after all the laughs, the fun

after all the joy, the sun

prepare for the cries, the pain

that often comes with the rain

everyone gets their turn

whether for bath or burn

I hope you enjoyed the ride

as soon as you reach the sky

know that the next stop is the ground

Verse

I can’t believe I’m still moving higher

I have more power

I’m on fire

I’m swimming in bliss

floating among angels

moments like these are real fairy tales

Pre-Chorus

Chorus