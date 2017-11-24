In Which Green Day Sees Through the Illusion: “Back in the USA”
Music • Views: 1,184
Live out the American Dream with the new video for Back In The USA.
Blessed are those who listen to God’s Favorite Band - the new greatest hits album is out everywhere now. Go stream or download the ultimate playlist of 22 hits including “Back In The USA” & “Ordinary World” ft. Miranda Lambert greenday.lnk.to
Directed by Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer
Upcoming tour dates: greenday.com
FOLLOW GREEN DAY
Site - greenday.com
Facebook - facebook.com
Twitter - @GreenDay
Instagram - instagram.com
Spotify - spoti.fi
Store - store.greenday.com