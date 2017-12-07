The Bob Cesca Show: Sucking Sound
Humor • Views: 1,645
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Sucking Sound: Not Safe For Work; David Ferguson from Rawstory and the forthcoming TRex podcast is here; Al Franken resigns from the Senate; Al Franken vs Donald Trump vs Roy Moore; We theorize about what happened to Trump and why he was slurring his words; Trump Eating; Recognizing Jerusalem; Harold Ford fired for sexual misconduct; Don Junior and Attorney Client Privilege; The tax bill and the GOP; and much more.