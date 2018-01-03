 

Trump Dissolves His Fraudulent “Election Integrity” Commission

It was a scam from the start, and state governments refused to play along
In addition to the circular firing squad currently going on over Steve Bannon’s comments about Trump, we have some more good news to report.

Remember that bogus “election integrity” commission Trump formed to look into one of the right’s favorite fantasies, “voter fraud?” The commission that savvy people realized was intended to further disenfranchise minority and disadvantaged voters, to ensure future right wing control of government? Headed by white nationalist-connected anti-immigration activist Kris Kobach?

It’s gone. 86’ed. History. Trump dissolved it today with a typically petulant statement, blaming it on state governments that refused the commission’s outrageous requests for the personal information of hundreds of millions of voters.

There are still a couple of troubling things in this statement:

  1. It says "despite substantial evidence of voter fraud..." when in fact there is nearly zero real evidence of voter fraud.
  2. What in the hell does the Department of Homeland Security have to do with voting? This is disturbing.
UPDATE at 1/3/18 6:41:11 pm by Charles Johnson
