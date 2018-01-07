 

4 Important Takeaways From Jake Tapper’s Bizarre Dysfunctional Interview of Trump Toady Stephen Miller

Politics • Views: 2,861
I watched this earlier and have been debating with myself about whether to post it or not, because on one level it’s just more of the same from the enablers of Donald Trump.

But I think there are four important points that need to be made about this grotesque “interview.”

  1. Why do Jake Tapper and CNN continue putting these wretched people on the air? At this point, it's absolutely unsurprising when they behave like this, and nobody learns anything they didn't already know. An argument could be made that Miller and Trump are the only winners from these appearances (see point 4).
  2. Having said that, Miller is a perfect example of the sociopathic personalities Trump has brought into the White House and throughout his administration. But again, anyone who was paying attention already knew that.
  3. Miller has the most lifeless eyes I've ever seen in a human being. "Dead fish" doesn't even begin to describe it. It's creepy and wrong and there's something seriously off about this guy.
  4. Although most rational people who watch this will probably think Miller behaved like an obsequious jackass, relentlessly sucking up to Donald Trump, right wing social media and blogs are overflowing with comments about how Miller "destroyed" and "owned" Jake Tapper. They think Miller was absolutely awesome. And that is scary, because we have an entire segment of the US population that has been indoctrinated to admire sociopaths.
UPDATE at 1/7/18 5:55:41 pm by Charles Johnson
