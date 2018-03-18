The Trump-Thing Kicks Off Sunday With a Trio of Unhinged Twitter Rants

Looking guilty as hell

You can almost see the flop sweat glistening on his orange forehead, as our so-called (hopefully soon erstwhile) president babbles incoherently about all the people out to get him.

And cites his favorite political adviser, Fox and Friends.

Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G when asked “have you ever been an anonymous source…or known someone else to be an anonymous source…?” He said strongly “never, no.” He lied as shown clearly on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2018

The whole nation is stuck in the room with racist grandpa while he rants and boasts and fantasizes.

