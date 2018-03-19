Stunning Video Shows Cambridge Analytica CEO Discussing Using Bribery and Sex Workers
There’s some rather amazing stuff in this Channel 4 undercover investigation, including the CEO of Cambridge Analytica offering to “send some girls around to the candidate’s house,” discussing using bribes and fake IDs, and more.
The more that emerges about Cambridge Analytica, the worse they look. High-tech sleaze. Which shouldn’t be a surprise, I guess, given their close association with the Trump gang.