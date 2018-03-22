He’s So Far Right He Almost Wraps Around, He’s Rabidly Anti-Muslim and Pro-War, and He’s Trump’s New NatSec Adviser

And now, the return of paleo-conservative anti-Muslim mustache host John Bolton, as our so-called president’s National Security Adviser, possibly the worst person ever to hold this position. No, make that probably. Actually, definitely.

The anti-Muslim crackpots of the far right will be celebrating — people like Pamela Geller and Robert Spencer — because Bolton has been part of their circles of bigotry for many years.

Bolton has also been agitating for war with Iran for a long time, and as one of Trump’s top advisers he may finally get his disastrous wish.