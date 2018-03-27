The Bob Cesca Show: Clever Little Bastards
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Clever Little Bastards: NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; John Bolton is terrifying; The March For Our Lives; The tenacious leadership of Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg; Repealing the Second Amendment; The dumbest pro-gun tweet of the weekend; Trolling Tomi Lahren; Republicans love to attack kids; Pennsylvania school district arms kids with rocks; The Stormy Daniels Interview; Michael Cohen confessed; Trolling the Troll-in-Chief; Pigman John Dowd resigns from Trump’s legal team; and much more.