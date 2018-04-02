 

Monday Night Jam: Jenny and the Mexicats, on NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts

44
Music • Views: 1,498
3

YouTube

March 26, 2018 | Felix Contreras — Jenny and the Mexicats is a discovery from South by Southwest a few years ago that I haven’t been able to get out of my mind, and with good reason: The band’s high energy shows are unforgettable, as is its sound. Mixing flamenco, originally from southern Spain, with Jenny Ball’s jazz trumpet background and a little bit of cumbia has created their one-of-a-kind musical identity.

The grooves these musicians create can be frenetic (as in the first performance here, “Frenético Ritmo”) or slow and luxurious (“The Song for the UV Mouse House”). In both cases, the group presents the perfect cushion for Ball’s impassioned singing and engaging stage presence. There are no weak points in the instrumentation, and with Ball out front, the songs come to life as the short stories they are — like that of the young lady who appreciates a beer before taking on life’s challenges in “Verde Más Allá.”

Watching this performance, it’s easy to see why Jenny and the Mexicats is picking up new fans as the group travels the world spreading its good cheer. The musicians bring their festival circuit-level performance down to almost a whisper here, but the intensity of their playing remains. After watching, perhaps you’ll end up like me, with their names permanently entered in your mental Rolodex.

Set List

“Frenético Ritmo”
“The Song for the UV House Mouse”
“Verde Más Allá”

CREDITS
Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Maia Stern, Beck Harlan, Dani Lyman; Production Assistants: Joshua Bote, Molly Stofko; Photo: Jenna Sterner/NPR.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Roseanne Barr Is Tweeting About QAnon, a New Pizzagate-Style Conspiracy Theory Barr's been full metal Trump-loving wingnut in a social liberal suit for a long long time. This is why I would never watch her show, and why I won't be spending money with advertisers on her show once someone ...
Thanos
2 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 271 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - Official Teaser Trailer Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - In Theaters November 16fantasticbeasts.comfacebook.com instagram.com@FantasticBeasts Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the second of five all new adventures in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World™. At the end of the ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 558 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Aimee Mann ‘Voices Carry’ 6-30-17 @ North Church (Portsmouth, NH) New comments disabled. Last finale song (both in Portsmouth and Bethlehem, NH). With Jonathan Coulton. Played during her new Grammy-winning "Mental Illness" album tour. See radi.al Portsmouth concert was part of Prescott Park Arts Festival (moved indoors due to ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 597 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deadpool 2 After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 929 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs