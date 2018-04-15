Full Transcript: James Comey’s Interview With ABC’s George Stephanopoulos
Politics • Views: 1,655
Transcript: James Comey’s interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos
The sad and infuriating bottom line here: Comey played a MAJOR role in getting this malevolent toad elected. Good that he’s speaking out (vastly enriching himself in the process) but if he hadn’t launched his October Surprise we might not be in this mess. https://t.co/G1OgMycVsX
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 16, 2018