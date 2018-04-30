Trump Will Attend the NRA Convention in Dallas - Guns Not Allowed
In today’s episode of “Everything is Horrible,” we learn that our so-called president is going to the extreme right wing National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, just to make it very clear where he stands on gun violence.
And to really ram the point home about who these people think should be protected from the deadly weapons they relentlessly worship, there are no guns allowed while Trump or Mike Pence speak. Because it just wouldn’t look good if some upstanding good guy with a gun suddenly decides to become a “mentally ill” bad guy with a gun at their event.
Schools, on the other hand, are being encouraged to have as many guns on the premises as possible.
Trump’s gun-crazed base is not happy about this restriction, either.
Some gun enthusiasts and apparent NRA members are displeased at the prohibition. At Texas CHL Forum, a message board for gun owners, commenters aired their frustrations.
“Obviously even republicans and so called leaders don’t trust the ‘good guys.’ I realize it’s the VP, but still makes our whole argument look foolish,” a commenter who self-identified as an NRA member said Thursday.
“You may disagree … but in my opinion the very people that claim to protect the 2A should never host an event that requires disarming the good guys. Sad. No excuses for this … it makes us look stupid,” the commenter said.
Another self-identified NRA member agreed, saying Friday: “Me personally, I won’t be listening to him speak. I won’t be going anywhere that I cant carry my firearm. It’s essentially the nations largest get together for gun owners and they won’t let law abiding legal gun owners carry guns because someone who’s supposedly pro 2A thinks its too ‘dangerous’? thats liberal logic right there.”