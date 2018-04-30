Trump Will Attend the NRA Convention in Dallas - Guns Not Allowed

In today’s episode of “Everything is Horrible,” we learn that our so-called president is going to the extreme right wing National Rifle Association’s annual meeting, just to make it very clear where he stands on gun violence.

And to really ram the point home about who these people think should be protected from the deadly weapons they relentlessly worship, there are no guns allowed while Trump or Mike Pence speak. Because it just wouldn’t look good if some upstanding good guy with a gun suddenly decides to become a “mentally ill” bad guy with a gun at their event.

Schools, on the other hand, are being encouraged to have as many guns on the premises as possible.

Trump’s gun-crazed base is not happy about this restriction, either.