Watch Live: And Now, Melania Trump Will Gloss Over the Fact That She’s Married to a Racist Philandering Bully
“BE BEST?” pic.twitter.com/fCXkvcaWVt
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 7, 2018
Melania says the “three main pillars” of Be Best are “well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse” 🙃 pic.twitter.com/wpr4TKsDIs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 7, 2018
Lisa Page, who may hold the record for the most Emails in the shortest period of time (to her Lover, Peter S), and attorney Baker, are out at the FBI as part of the Probers getting caught? Why is Peter S still there? What a total mess. Our Country has to get back to Business!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018
On the same day his wife decries cyber-bullying, Trump tweets this nasty personal attack on one of his constant bullying targets. https://t.co/4GaqyBa3j5
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) May 7, 2018