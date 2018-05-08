Here’s the Full Document Dropped Today by Michael Avenatti With Damning New Evidence of Russian Collusion

So am I right assuming that every damned day is going to be like this from now on?

Today’s entry in the parade of sleazebags, abnormalities and villains known as the Trump administration is a stunning document dropped by adult film star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, with allegations and evidence that Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin — after the election.

The Daily Beast has now confirmed this part of Avenatti’s document.

And here’s the document in full, to read at your leisure. Don’t indulge in too much leisure, though — you might miss a new development.