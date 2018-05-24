So Much Winning: After Touting Himself for the Nobel Peace Prize and Commissioning Medals, Trump Cancels Nuclear Summit With Kim Jong Un
This is so utterly pathetic it makes me want to laugh and cry at the same time: Trump cancels nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
President Trump on Thursday canceled a summit next month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” from the rogue nation in a letter explaining his abrupt decision.
“I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote to Kim in a letter the White House released Thursday morning.
Here’s the absurdly childish letter Trump released. You can tell he wrote it himself because it’s so awkward and moronic.
Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/rLwXxBxFKx
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018
Oh, and if you paid actual money for one of Trump’s scam “summit coins”…
Disclaimer, on White House Gift Shop website, for those who ordered $24.95 Trump-Kim summit coins. pic.twitter.com/zlrfFUJINX
— Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) May 24, 2018