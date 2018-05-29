Roseanne Barr Tweets Ugly Racist Attack on Valerie Jarrett; Her ABC Show Is Canceled; Right Wingers Mobilize to Defend Her

Who could ever have predicted that someone who posed for a photo like the one above would say something so virulently racist it forced ABC to cancel her hit show within hours?

‘Roseanne’ canceled after star’s racist tweet.

She was replying to another right wing goon on Twitter who was attacking ex-Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.

The real disgrace, however, is that Roseanne had a show on ABC in the first place, because she’s been tweeting and saying things just as bad as this for years.

Meanwhile, right wing Twitter is already mobilizing to defend the indefensible, of course.

So Roseanne referencing a movie title is racist. Lying dishonest soulless freaks from Planet of the Apes — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 29, 2018

Roseanne Barr is a national treasure. ABC is a national disgrace. End of story. — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) May 29, 2018

FoxNews throwing Roseanne under the bus right now, then backing it up and running over General Flynn too for good measure. Why are they doing that? — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2018

This is Donald Trump’s America.