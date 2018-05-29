The Bob Cesca Show: We’re Still Here
We’re Still Here — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here; Roseanne tweeted a racist remark about Valerie Jarrett; We break the news of the Roseanne series being canceled; The Confederate flag and the grievances of the Red Hats; Trump threatens to discredit midterms; Obama retaliated against Russia, Trump did not; Supreme Court rejects appeal of Arkansas abortion law; The government lost 1,500 children; Giuliani reveals Trump is preparing for impeachment; and so much more.