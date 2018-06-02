 

Saturday Music Break: The Brilliant Banda Magda, “Ase Me Na Bo”

16
Music • Views: 331
2

YouTube

Banda Magda - Ase Me Na Bo
From Banda Magda’s new album “Tigre”, released September 2017 on Verve Label Group/GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

“Tigre” is available now:

Physical: store.groundupmusic.net
Digital: smarturl.it

Music and Lyrics by Magda Giannikou

Lyric Sheets, English Translations and Leadsheets of TIGRE are available at: bandamagda.com

FILM CREW
Andy LaViolette: Cinematography
Magda Giannikou: Producer / Director / Artistic Decorator / Set Designer
Megan McDermott: 1st AC / Scenic Artist / Grip
Jon Schlowsky: Best Boy / Scenic Artist
Mika Mitamura: Make-up / Hair Styling
Amanda Tuiran: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant
Ana Tuiran: Prop Master / Scenic Artist / Playback Engineer
Declan Saint-Onge: Production Still / Photographer
Gabrielle Vigueira: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant
Ed Viguiera: Production Assistant
Juni DiStasio: Set Designer Assistant
Maria Zaharenia: Research and Style Guide Director
Ira Senak: Grip / Playback Engineer / Production Assistant
Tom Beuchel: Production Assistant
John Muller: : Production Assistant
Film Edited by Magda Giannikou and Megan McDermott (Darondo Productions)
Coloring by Megan McDermott (Darondo Productions)

Filmed at Flux Studios NYC and the GroundUP Music Offices.

MUSIC CREW

Magda Giannikou: voice, accordion
Marcelo Woloski: percussion & vocals
James Shipp: percussion & vocals
Keita Ogawa: percussion & vocals
Andres Rotmistrovsky: electric bass & vocals
Justin Stanton: rhodes, trumpet & vocals
Chris Bullock: clarinet
Mike Maz Maher: flugelhorn
Juan Andres Ospina: vocals
Ignacio Hernandez: acoustic and electric guitars
Michael League: baritone & hammertone guitars

featuring Max ZT on hammered dulcimer

Featuring the Banda Magda String Orchestra
primi: Maria Im & Curtis Stewart
secondi: Brooke Quiggins Saulnier & Sami Merdinian
viole: Lev Ljova Zhurbin & Irena Momchilova
celli: Maria Jeffers, Sam Quiggins & Colin Stokes

Music Produced by Magda Giannikou & Fab Dupont
Arrangements by Magda Giannikou
Recorded by Fab Dupont, Ira Senak, Tom Beuchel, Josh Welshman, Mike La Tona & John Muller at Flux Studios NYC
MIxed by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios NYC
Mastered by Diego Calviño at 3:3:2 Studio

bandamagda.com
groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
US Flag Observances for JuneJune 14 is designated as Flag Day. It is a commemoration of the Second Continental Congress’s adoption of the flag as the national symbol of the United States in 1775. In the same session after adoption of the flag, the ...
Anymouse 🌹
47 minutes ago
Views: 34 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starcrawler - I Love LA Taken from the band's debut album 'Starcrawler', out now on Rough Trade Records: rtrecs.co Director: Autumn de WildeExecutive Producer: Eric SternLine Producer: Jessica CooperDirector of Photography: Tim IvesEditor: Miky WolfVFX Supervisor: Ryan SearsVFX Artist: Agnes GunawanMix: Bob Grenmore (Juice ...
Thanos
1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Views: 42 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Weezer - AfricaStream + download the song: fanlink.to Upcoming tour dates - weezer.com FOLLOW WEEZER Site: weezer.com Facebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.com Spotify: spoti.fi Store: weezerwebstore.com
Thanos
3 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 366 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Eat This, Not That Other Stuffblog.timesunion.com By Rob Hoffman on May 24, 2018 at 5:29 AM2MoreA few years ago, a book came out that became very popular amongst those who spend a lot of their time dieting. The book was called Eat This, Not That. ...
rhoffman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 450 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
This Is the Kit - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents This Is The Kit performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded November 28, 2017. Songs:Empty No TeethBullet ProofMoonshine FreezeSolid Grease Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgthisisthekit.co.uk ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 424 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starry Starry Night -Lianne La Havas Provided to YouTube by Warner Music Group Starry Starry Night · Lianne La Havas Loving Vincent (Original Soundtrack) ℗ 2017 Un Pundeas De Monetas, Inc. Under exclusive license to Éditions Milan Music Featured Vocals: Lianne La HavasComposer: Don McLean ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 465 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
LGF Sunday Morning Wakeup Playlist
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 451 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Masterpiece Theater-Little WomenTonight Masterpiece Theater presents Little Women. This latest production promises to be a good one with some well known actors and actresses. The March girls are played by relative unknowns. Please check your local PBS stations for the times in ...
PhillyPretzel
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 941 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs