Saturday Music Break: The Brilliant Banda Magda, “Ase Me Na Bo”

Banda Magda - Ase Me Na Bo

From Banda Magda’s new album “Tigre”, released September 2017 on Verve Label Group/GroundUP Music.

“Tigre” is available now:

Physical: store.groundupmusic.net…

Digital: smarturl.it

Music and Lyrics by Magda Giannikou

Lyric Sheets, English Translations and Leadsheets of TIGRE are available at: bandamagda.com

FILM CREW

Andy LaViolette: Cinematography

Magda Giannikou: Producer / Director / Artistic Decorator / Set Designer

Megan McDermott: 1st AC / Scenic Artist / Grip

Jon Schlowsky: Best Boy / Scenic Artist

Mika Mitamura: Make-up / Hair Styling

Amanda Tuiran: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant

Ana Tuiran: Prop Master / Scenic Artist / Playback Engineer

Declan Saint-Onge: Production Still / Photographer

Gabrielle Vigueira: Scenic Artist / Production Assistant

Ed Viguiera: Production Assistant

Juni DiStasio: Set Designer Assistant

Maria Zaharenia: Research and Style Guide Director

Ira Senak: Grip / Playback Engineer / Production Assistant

Tom Beuchel: Production Assistant

John Muller: : Production Assistant

Film Edited by Magda Giannikou and Megan McDermott (Darondo Productions)

Coloring by Megan McDermott (Darondo Productions)

Filmed at Flux Studios NYC and the GroundUP Music Offices.

MUSIC CREW

Magda Giannikou: voice, accordion

Marcelo Woloski: percussion & vocals

James Shipp: percussion & vocals

Keita Ogawa: percussion & vocals

Andres Rotmistrovsky: electric bass & vocals

Justin Stanton: rhodes, trumpet & vocals

Chris Bullock: clarinet

Mike Maz Maher: flugelhorn

Juan Andres Ospina: vocals

Ignacio Hernandez: acoustic and electric guitars

Michael League: baritone & hammertone guitars

featuring Max ZT on hammered dulcimer

Featuring the Banda Magda String Orchestra

primi: Maria Im & Curtis Stewart

secondi: Brooke Quiggins Saulnier & Sami Merdinian

viole: Lev Ljova Zhurbin & Irena Momchilova

celli: Maria Jeffers, Sam Quiggins & Colin Stokes

Music Produced by Magda Giannikou & Fab Dupont

Arrangements by Magda Giannikou

Recorded by Fab Dupont, Ira Senak, Tom Beuchel, Josh Welshman, Mike La Tona & John Muller at Flux Studios NYC

MIxed by Fab Dupont at Flux Studios NYC

Mastered by Diego Calviño at 3:3:2 Studio

bandamagda.com

groundupmusic.net