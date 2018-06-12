 

The Bob Cesca Show: Kimgasm

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Kimgasm — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The North Korea Summit in Singapore; Why this was great for Kim Jong Un and not so great for everyone else; Trump effusively praised Kim; The human rights atrocities in North Korea; Trump tells the truth about what happens if the deal falls apart; The North Korea movie trailer; The greatest memory of all time; The G7 summit was a disaster; Trump vs Trudeau; Trump pushed for reinstating Russia; and so much more.

