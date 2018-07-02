The Trump Virus Spreads to the Official White House Twitter Account

So much bad shit going down these days, it can be hard to keep up. But today feels like another bad milestone on America’s march toward an outright authoritarian government led by crooks and con men.

Because today the official White House Twitter account (which has been fairly straight-ahead business-oriented stuff for the most part) began tweeting the same kind of blatant dishonesty and reckless bigotry that has been the trademark of Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account. And it’s directed at two sitting Senators who just happen to be women, oddly enough.

I feel like we’ve crossed another bright red line and it should be marked. We’re living through bad history with a madman at the helm.

.@SenWarren, why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims across our nation’s borders? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out: https://t.co/5CiTKkIs4c — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2018