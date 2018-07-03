Trump Is Planning to Meet Putin Alone, With No Aides and No Official Record

It’s unbelievable how blatant Donald Trump is being with this; he’s planning to meet in private with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki this month, with no aides, no witnesses, and no official record.

It’s like he’s daring America to stop him.

President Donald Trump clearly doesn’t care what anyone thinks about his baffling, opaque and deferential relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a demonstration of his growing willingness to flout diplomatic convention and the concerns of US allies, Trump apparently plans to meet with the Russian leader alone, likely with only translators in the room, at the start of their summit in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16.

The CNN article I quoted from goes on to say “it’s not particularly unusual.”

But it is. This is absolutely not normal.

Meanwhile…

JUST IN: Senate Intel Committee backs conclusion that Russia tried to help Trump win https://t.co/DqFYoga643 pic.twitter.com/k8KBGTDU4J — The Hill (@thehill) July 3, 2018