 

Trump Is Planning to Meet Putin Alone, With No Aides and No Official Record

342
Politics • Views: 5,161
12

It’s unbelievable how blatant Donald Trump is being with this; he’s planning to meet in private with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki this month, with no aides, no witnesses, and no official record.

It’s like he’s daring America to stop him.

President Donald Trump clearly doesn’t care what anyone thinks about his baffling, opaque and deferential relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a demonstration of his growing willingness to flout diplomatic convention and the concerns of US allies, Trump apparently plans to meet with the Russian leader alone, likely with only translators in the room, at the start of their summit in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16.

The CNN article I quoted from goes on to say “it’s not particularly unusual.”

But it is. This is absolutely not normal.

UPDATE at 7/3/18 1:00:04 pm by Charles Johnson

Meanwhile…

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
AT&T Raises Prices After Merger-Lied to Federal Judge What AT&T told a judge Just two months ago, AT&T said in a court filing that buying Time Warner would allow it to lower TV prices. The US Department of Justice tried to stop the merger, arguing that it ...
Unshaken Defiance
9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Views: 84 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dessa - Velodrome (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Dessa performing "Velodrome" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 27, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgdoomtree.net
Thanos
2 days ago
Views: 127 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Paramore: Caught in the Middle [OFFICIAL VIDEO] We're doing it LIVE! Get your tickets to see Paramore on tour now with Foster The People at paramore.net Paramore's music video for 'Caught In The Middle' from the album, After Laughter - available now on Fueled By Ramen. ...
Thanos
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 149 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Westworld’ Accused in Court of Ripping Off ‘Fallout Shelter’ BALTIMORE (CN) — Coinciding with the official release of the “Westworld” mobile game, Warner Bros. was hit with a federal complaint Thursday that says the game is a wholesale imitation, down to its bugs, of the mega-hit “Fallout Shelter.” ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 550 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deaf Kaki Chumpy - African Fire Live @ Casa BertallotIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 486 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
King Crimson - 21st Century Schizoid Man 21st Century Schizoid Man by KIng Crimson. Filmed in Japan December 2015. An album and DVD from the 2015 tour, Radical Action to Unseat the Hold of Monkey Mind, can be purchased from dgmlive.com as well as audio downloads ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 511 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
How Donald Trump Killed the Immigration Bill With 1 Tweet (CNN)For weeks, House Republican leaders have been working behind closed doors to thread the needle on an immigration bill that could secure the support of the bulk on their conference. On Friday morning, President Donald Trump ended all that ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 562 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
“Did You Even READ the Piece?” This Startup Wants to Make That Question Obsolete for Commentors Let’s be honest: Are you going to read this or skim this? In a land of feeds, tidbits, and bullet points, readers don’t often get to the end of a piece — let alone absorb each sentence along the ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 597 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Simplify (Official Audio) Young The Giant's official audio for their new single 'Simplify' - available now. Download / Stream 'Simplify': lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour this fall with very special guest Lights!More info at: youngthegiant.com Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @youngthegiantInstagram: instagram.comYouTube: ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 354 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Traveller - ‘Nobody Makes It Out’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Traveller performs "Nobody Makes It Out" live in Studio A. Recorded 5.9.18. Host: Alisa AliAudio: Caroline InzucchiCameras: Kristal Ho, Brian Gallagher & Kaylee KurkierewiczEditors: Kaylee Kurkierewicz & Brian Gallagher
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs