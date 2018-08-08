Wednesday Night Sick Funk: Mark Lettieri on the “Leonardo” Baritone Guitar

YouTube

AS SEEN ON TV w/ the Fearless Flyers!

Quick kick n’ snare jam with the new funk machine, the Bacci “Leonardo” Baritone! It’s a dual-output guitar: one output for the “bass” pickup that targets the bottom three strings, and another output for the Tele pickups that hit all six. The bass pickup is running though an MXR Bass Octave Deluxe into a Kemper Bassman profile, and the Tele pickups are sent direct into Logic X, through a flanger guitar plug-in. Enjoy.

Check out all of Bruno Bacci’s masterpieces here: bacciguitars.com

© 2018 Mark Lettieri.