The Bob Cesca Show: Lodestar
Lodestar — NSFW; Jacki Schechner from investigaterussia.org is here; The Bombshell article written by an anonymous Trump insider; Trump goes volcanic; More administration officials speak out; Who is the turncoat; Should Anonymous go public; Trump says Anonymous committed treason; The witch hunt inside the White House; Trump’s response is to brag about his accomplishments; Trump always makes things worse for Trump; The beginning of the end; Kamala Harris nails Brett Kavanaugh; Cory Booker leaks Kavanaugh emails; and so much more.