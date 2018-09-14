Very Special More News: Radioactive Wild Boars Are Coming for Us

YouTube

The boars are back in town! After a special investigative report on a show from which this show is legally distinct, it appears as though the boars know we’re onto them. They have upped their game. They are *coming for us*, and the people must be told.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll @KatyStoll.

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com