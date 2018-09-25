The Bob Cesca Show: Devil’s Triangle
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Devil’s Triangle — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Sexy Liberal DC recap; Bill Cosby sentenced; The world laughed at Trump today; Trump attacks Ford at UN; The Monday morning chaos; Trump uses Rosenstein to distract from Kavanaugh; Kavanaugh’s yearbook awfulness; Kavanaugh claims to have been a virgin; New allegations from two women; Michael Avenatti to represent woman who was gang raped; Choosing the next president; A final thought to the women; and so much more.