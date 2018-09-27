Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Concludes Her Testimony; What Did You Think?
Well, that was grueling for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and the Republican Party was predictably craven, and even some of the usual GOP apologists on Twitter are forced to acknowledge that it was an unmitigated disaster. The decision to have Rachel Mitchell, an associate of convicted felon Joe Arpaio, do the questioning for the cowardly Republican Senators ended up backfiring spectacularly.
Lindsey Graham is ranting now.
Following Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony, Sen. Lindsey Graham says he feels “ambushed.”“Here’s what I’m more convinced of: the friends on the other side set it up to be just the way it is.” https://t.co/uTh5BvxoGv #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/zjEk9lBC0R
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 27, 2018