The Bob Cesca Show: Mister Kurd
Politics • Views: 2,198
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Mister Kurd — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; We discuss the Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh hearings as they happen; Ford’s unquestionable credibility; Kavanaugh’s crying and belligerence; Chuck Grassley’s interruptions; Lindsey Grahama’s threat; Trump’s insane press conference; Trump vs Trudeau; Trump vs Mister Kurd; Larry Charles on the interview show; and so much more.