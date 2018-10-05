And Now, Some Amazing Music: Ian Ethan Case, “Teacup Waterfall”
Earth Suite, the new record by Ian Ethan Case available now: candyrat.com
itunes: itunes.apple.com
Spotify: tinyurl.com
Amazon: a.co
Visit Ian Ethan Case at: ianethan.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Ian Ethan Case - acoustic double-neck guitar, archtop guitar, fretless guitar
Bertram Lehmann - percussion
Jeff Willet - hadgini
Jamey Haddad - percussion (not shown)*
Filmed & Edited by Duncan Wilder (Rhythm of You Productions - rhythmofyou.com)
Additional filming by Stephanie Case
Tracking Engineers - Jake Subin, Noel Flatt, Bryan Fennelly, Todd Carder, Paul Eachus & Andrew Tripp
Edited & Mixed by Ian Ethan Case
Mastering - Alex Psaroudakis