The Wildest Version of “Stacy’s Mom” You’ve Ever Heard: Vintage 1930s Hot Jazz Fountains of Wayne Cover, Ft. Casey Abrams
The multi-talented multi-instrumentalist Casey Abrams is back to help us take “Stacy’s Mom” back into the 1930’s. Watch for an impressive bass hand-off- into- melodica solo midway through - authentic 1930’s showmanship!
