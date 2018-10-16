The Wildest Version of “Stacy’s Mom” You’ve Ever Heard: Vintage 1930s Hot Jazz Fountains of Wayne Cover, Ft. Casey Abrams

YouTube

Get the song: smarturl.it

Sheet Music: bit.ly

See PMJ on tour: smarturl.it

The multi-talented multi-instrumentalist Casey Abrams is back to help us take “Stacy’s Mom” back into the 1930’s. Watch for an impressive bass hand-off- into- melodica solo midway through - authentic 1930’s showmanship!

Check out Casey’s solo album here: itunes.apple.com

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox:

postmodernjukebox.com

facebook.com



The Band:

Casey Abrams - vocals, upright bass, and melodica facebook.com

instagram.com

Jacob Scesney - clarinet instagram.com

Adam Kubota - bass facebook.com

Chip Thomas - drums twitter.com

Scott Bradlee - piano instagram.com

facebook.com

Postmodern Jukebox’s Home On The Web:

smarturl.it

See Postmodern Jukebox LIVE: smarturl.it | Tickets On Sale NOW for the US/Canada, UK, Europe, Australia/NZ, Asia — find over 100 dates on sale right NOW!

Join the PMJ Inner circle! New Videos, Tour Dates & More: smarturl.it

Shop our Vintage Swag: smarturl.it

facebook.com

Twitter / Insta: @PMJofficial