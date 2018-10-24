As Donald Trump’s incitement of his followers reaches fever pitch… Pipe Bombs Sent to Clintons, Obama and CNN Offices.

Pipe bombs were sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as to CNN’s offices in New York, sparking an intense investigation on Wednesday into whether a bomber is going after targets that have often been the subject of right-wing ire. A law enforcement official said the three devices were similar to one found Monday at the home of George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and liberal donor.

As is customary, right wing shouters immediately started up with the conspiracy theories.

None of the leftists ostensibly targeted for pipe-bombs were actually at serious risk, since security details would be screening their mail. So let’s determine not only who is responsible for these bombs, but whether they were trying to deflect attention from the Left’s mobs. — Frank Gaffney (@frankgaffney) October 24, 2018

Alarm goes off in @CNN newsroom while on air. Time Warner Center evacuated - suspicious device reported pic.twitter.com/gLMCDyO0DJ — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 24, 2018

From the Haymarket riot to the Unibomber, bombs are a liberal tactic. https://t.co/P3YvUorxwL — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 24, 2018

I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these “suspicious packages” were sent out by conservatives. The only thing “suspicious” about these packages, is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 24, 2018

AUDIO: Rush Limbaugh suggests bombs mailed to Democrats are a false flag: “Republicans just don’t do this kind of thing” https://t.co/VlvkWhoZ3P pic.twitter.com/rPuQdoViv6 — Media Matters (@mmfa) October 24, 2018

Now get ready for an extended round of media dithering over whether it’s “fair” to lay the blame for this at Donald Trump’s feet. Trump, for his part, couldn’t even be bothered to bash out a tweet condemning these attempted murders, instead retweeting Mike Pence’s boilerplate statement.

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

News is now breaking that bombs were also mailed to Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder.